Teladoc Health Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

TDOC opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

