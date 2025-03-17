Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). 32,628,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($191,830.40). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

