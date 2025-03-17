Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). Approximately 32,628,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).
TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.
In other news, insider Gerard Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,830.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
