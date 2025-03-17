Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). Approximately 32,628,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £148,400 ($191,830.40). Insiders purchased 40,073 shares of company stock worth $14,867,657 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Articles

