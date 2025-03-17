Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). Approximately 32,628,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

Get Tesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.50.

In other Tesco news, insider Gerard Murphy acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,830.40). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.