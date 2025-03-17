Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). 32,628,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

Get Tesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesco

Tesco Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.50.

In related news, insider Gerard Murphy bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,830.40). Insiders have bought 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.