Tesco (LON:TSCO) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 337.87 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.38). 32,628,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 17,553,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.30) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Tesco Trading Down 8.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gerard Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £148,400 ($191,830.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,657. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
