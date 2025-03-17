Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of TMRC opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Texas Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

