Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
Shares of TMRC opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Texas Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Texas Mineral Resources
