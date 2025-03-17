The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $161.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.04.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $4,017,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,961,421.52. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,766 shares of company stock worth $73,804,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

