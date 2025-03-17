Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,491,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

TPIF stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

