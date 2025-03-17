Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,357.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

