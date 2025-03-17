TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $3.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPI Composites

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,295,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,134.08. This represents a 1.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.