Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 5.1 %

TBCH opened at $13.56 on Friday. Turtle Beach has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $272.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turtle Beach will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

