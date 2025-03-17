Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news,

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Twilio by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

