Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $13.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,490.92. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,781.52. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

