United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRKS. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

