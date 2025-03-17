Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
UETMF opened at $6.88 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
