Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UETMF opened at $6.88 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

