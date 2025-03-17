Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 142.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 776.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

