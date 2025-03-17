US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $70.33 Average PT from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

