VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,410.0 days.

VTTGF stock opened at $386.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.61. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $572.43.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

