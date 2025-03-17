VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,410.0 days.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Price Performance

VTTGF stock opened at $386.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.61. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $572.43.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.