Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Vera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VERA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,989.22. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

