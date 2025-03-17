Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Vera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
VERA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
