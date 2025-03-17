VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Raymond James

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$156.29 million, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.75.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$35,501.40. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock worth $295,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

