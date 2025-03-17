VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FORA opened at C$9.92 on Friday. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.29 million, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$35,501.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.