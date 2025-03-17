Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,303 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

