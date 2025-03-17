Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Limbach alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 123,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Stock Up 4.4 %

LMB stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $868.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $107.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

LMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.