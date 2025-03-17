Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $70.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

