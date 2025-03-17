Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $742,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $40,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,443.84. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,323 shares of company stock worth $2,454,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

