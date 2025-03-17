Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 285,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Radian Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,433,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

