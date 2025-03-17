Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cable One by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CABO opened at $227.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.94 and a 52 week high of $452.72.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 229.57%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

