Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $238.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.60. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.