Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $217.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $231.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,150,747.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,141,829.62. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

