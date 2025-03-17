Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after buying an additional 815,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,644,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 8,373 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $862,000.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,815.20. The trade was a 30.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,725.52. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,697 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,924. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of PFSI opened at $97.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

