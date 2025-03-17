Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.