Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vidrala Stock Performance
VDRFF opened at C$84.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$84.50.
About Vidrala
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vidrala
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.