Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,906 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,407.35. This trade represents a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares in the company, valued at $97,565,226. This represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,053 shares of company stock valued at $58,332,313.

Reddit Trading Up 5.1 %

Reddit stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.