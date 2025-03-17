Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 200,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after buying an additional 138,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

NYSE TNL opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

