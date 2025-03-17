Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

