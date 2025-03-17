Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

