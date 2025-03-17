Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

