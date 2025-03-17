Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE EQT opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

