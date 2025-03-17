Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

