Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $436,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206,992 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 188,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

