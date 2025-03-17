Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $438,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

