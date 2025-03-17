Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $545,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

QDEL stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

