Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $704,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

