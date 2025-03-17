Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.86. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.84 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

