Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.