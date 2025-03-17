Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride Stock Up 2.1 %

Stride stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

