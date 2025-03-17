Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,901,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,769,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.