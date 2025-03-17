Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $780,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $576.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $555.35 and a 200 day moving average of $461.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $249.58 and a 52 week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

