Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 73,362 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 589.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 355,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MODG. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.70. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

